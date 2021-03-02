National shotgun selection trials postponed, weightlifting championships hangs in the balance

All Indian skeet and trap shooters were scheduled to compete in the National shotgun selection trails in Bhopal from March 3 to 14. It was an event, on the basis of which the team for the ISSF World Cup was to be selected. But, the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases and the shooters’ refusal to travel, has forced the NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) to postpone the event until fresh dates are notified.