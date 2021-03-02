National shotgun selection trials postponed, weightlifting championships hangs in the balance

Today at 7:12 PM
The national shotgun selection trial, which was set to be held in Bhopal, has been postponed owing to the surge in the number of cases. Meanwhile, the national weightlifting championship, which was supposed to be held in Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, is also hanging in the balance for travel restrictions.
All Indian skeet and trap shooters were scheduled to compete in the National shotgun selection trails in Bhopal from March 3 to 14. It was an event, on the basis of which the team for the ISSF World Cup was to be selected. But, the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases and the shooters’ refusal to travel, has forced the NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) to postpone the event until fresh dates are notified.
“Due to sudden surge in Covid cases, it has been decided to postpone trials 3 and 4, which were scheduled at Bhopal from March 3 to 14. Fresh dates and venue will be notified shortly,” stated the NRAI, on their website.
Meanwhile, the national weightlifting championship, which is set to kick-start in Nagercoil, Kanyakumari from March 13 to 17, hangs in the balance. Trivandrum Airport, in Kerala, is nearest to the host city, within a distance of 66 kilometres. But, with the Kerala government imposing fresh travel restrictions for domestic travellers, including seven-day mandatory quarantine, the even has hit a road-bump.
It was also learnt that a decision regarding the same would be taken after the Tamil Nadu weightlifting Association after getting approval from the district administration and the parent body IWL (Indian Weightlifting Federation).
“The host unit will let us know the situation following which we will decide on the issue. A decision will be taken in a day or two,” said Sahdev Yadav, secretary-general of IWLF.
