2021 Tokyo Olympics | Aditi Ashok becomes first female Indian golfer to qualify for the Games

Today at 12:22 PM
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, as per the final list that was announced by the Golf Federation, on Tuesday. The only Indian on the LPGA Tour, the Bengaluru-based golfer will be making her second appearance at the Games, after appearing at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Aditi Ashok was already in contention for a cut, ever since the qualification period started in July 2018. In fact, she was 28th in the Olympic ranking last year, and was only a final confirmation was awaited. On Tuesday, the Golf Federation announced the 60-player final list for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where she was placed on the 45th spot.
Aditi thus became the third Indian golfer from India, after Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane, to qualify for the upcoming event and the first female to achieve the feat. However, she already made her Olympics debut in the previous edition, in Rio, having finished at 41st place overall in the women’s event. Unlike Rio, where she had to fight for her place, Aditi was confident of making the Tokyo cut, all along the way.
"Two-time Olympian always sounds better than just one time. It’s an honour to be representing India at the world's biggest stage. Very few athletes get to do this in their career. I am looking forward to this opportunity, and I'm excited to go to Tokyo,” said Aditi Ashok, following her qualification, as reported by TOI.
"I knew I would make it to Tokyo. Unlike Rio, where I had to make an effort to qualify as I was an amateur till 2015, I did not get to play many world-ranking pro events. But I am proud of the journey I have had so far," she added.
