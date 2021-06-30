2021 Tokyo Olympics | Aditi Ashok becomes first female Indian golfer to qualify for the Games

Aditi thus became the third Indian golfer from India, after Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane, to qualify for the upcoming event and the first female to achieve the feat. However, she already made her Olympics debut in the previous edition, in Rio, having finished at 41st place overall in the women’s event. Unlike Rio, where she had to fight for her place, Aditi was confident of making the Tokyo cut, all along the way.