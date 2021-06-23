 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Henry ‘ice-cold’ Nicholls sending off Rishabh Pant after a sky-high catch

    Rishabh Pant is out

    ICC

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:03 PM

    Having been dropped earlier in the innings, Rishabh Pant was batting with fire, by fire, we are talking about the New Zealand bowling attack, who looked in firm control. However, when the second opportunity popped up, Henry Nicholls didn’t leave the opportunity, sending Pant back to the hut.

    And Pant is gone!

    expectations are over!

    Catch of the year!

    India is losing!

    SAD!

    Pant departs!

    A massive breakthrough!

    Superb!

    Bad and Worse!

