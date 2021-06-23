Twitter reacts to Henry ‘ice-cold’ Nicholls sending off Rishabh Pant after a sky-high catch

Today at 7:03 PM
Having been dropped earlier in the innings, Rishabh Pant was batting with fire, by fire, we are talking about the New Zealand bowling attack, who looked in firm control. However, when the second opportunity popped up, Henry Nicholls didn’t leave the opportunity, sending Pant back to the hut.
And Pant is gone!
June 23, 2021
expectations are over!
And #RishabhPant departs breaking all the expectations of the fans!— BlueCap 🇮🇳 (@IndianzCricket) June 23, 2021
Fabulous catch!#NZvIND #NZvsIND #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #WTC21 #WTC2021 #WTC2021Final https://t.co/VyqNGuyewM pic.twitter.com/nJypInOl6U
Catch of the year!
Catch of the year for Henry nicholls #WTC2021Final #WTCFinal #NewZealand #RishabhPant— SANDEEP (@sandeepr3597) June 23, 2021
India is losing!
#WTC21 #WTC2021Final#WTCFinal— Karan Official (@yadavkaran_7) June 23, 2021
Rishabh Pant was battling good but a wrong shot selection takes his wicket.
Now what Is going to happen with #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 🤔
RT 🔃 If Agree 👇
SAD!
1) Well Played Rishabh Pant. Wonderful knock.— ⚠️🅰️Dℹ⁰⁶⚠️ (@Adi_Rukhster06) June 23, 2021
2) Me inside. pic.twitter.com/GZ0ctv0JyT
Pant departs!
Rishabh pant departs ! 🥲🥲#IndiaVsNewZealand #WTC #WTC21final pic.twitter.com/hFnv9jjPoZ— Naveen (@BhagadBilla07) June 23, 2021
A massive breakthrough!
Rishabh Pant goes for a big one against Trent Boult, but miscues and is caught by Henry Nicholls.— ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021
A massive breakthrough for the @BLACKCAPS 💥
🇮🇳 are 156/7, leading by 124 runs.#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/TEQwTB92pz pic.twitter.com/SMAzDIH3II
Superb!
Superb catch from Henry Nicholls to dismiss Rishabh Pant - New Zealand are on the charge. WinViz, as it stands, gives them a 57% chance of victory. #WTCFinal— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 23, 2021
Bad and Worse!
#DineshKartik says, "#RishabhPant has batted exceptionally well this afternoon." One ball later, Pant gets out. Kartik says, "Live by the sword, die by the sword, that's what Rishabh Pant has done."— Aveek Bhowmik (@Aveekishere) June 23, 2021
And this is the commentary people are raving about? 🙄🙄🤣🤣#WTCFinal21
