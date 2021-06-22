2021 Tokyo Olympics | Shotputter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor qualifies for the Games

The Olympic qualification mark was set at 21.10m, with him breaching it not only once, but four times, with him following with other throws of 21.28m, 21.12 and 21.13 in Patiala, on Monday. He thus became the first shotputter from India to make the cut for the upcoming event and the first Indian male to qualify for the Olympics since Om Prakash Karhana’s appearance at the 2012 London Games.