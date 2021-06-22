2021 Tokyo Olympics | Shotputter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor qualifies for the Games

Today at 9:15 PM
Indian shot-putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor has qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with an Asian and national record at the Indian Grand Prix 4 in Patiala. He thus became the first Indian male shot-putter to qualify for the Olympics after Om Prakash Karhana’s appearance at the 2012 London Games.
With approximately a month left for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to kick-start, the Indian Grand Prix 4 provided the last chance for Indian track and field athletes aiming to secure a berth for the mega event. It was Indian shotputter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, who qualified for the spectacle with an Asian and national record throw of 21.49m
The Olympic qualification mark was set at 21.10m, with him breaching it not only once, but four times, with him following with other throws of 21.28m, 21.12 and 21.13 in Patiala, on Monday. He thus became the first shotputter from India to make the cut for the upcoming event and the first Indian male to qualify for the Olympics since Om Prakash Karhana’s appearance at the 2012 London Games.
"Finally I have achieved my target for a ticket to #Tokyo2020. In spite of numerous setbacks like injuries and Covid situations, me and my coach Sh. Mohinder Singh Dhillon stood strong. I am happy that now I have qualified for Tokyo 2020 and will work hard to give my best during the games," Tweeted Tajinder, after qualifying for the Olympics.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.