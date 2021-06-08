2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian athletes to receive second dose of vaccination within four weeks

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics gets underway within 50 days and the preparations are in full swing, with almost 100 athletes already qualifying for the event from India. In spite of continuous resistance from the locals in the host country owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the organisers have decided to go ahead with the Olympics as planned.

The Health Ministry has already started the vaccination drive for the athletes in full swing, with 120 athletes including 27 para-athletes receiving at least the first dose. To fast-track the process and get the athletes fully vaccinated much before taking the flight to Tokyo, the dosage gap has been set at four weeks, as informed by the IOA (Indian Olympic Association).

“All NSFs whose Athletes have Qualified for Tokyo Olympics. Letter has been issued by Ministry of Health Government of India, that in the case of Tokyo Bound Athletes and officals, the 2nd dose of vaccination will be done after 4 weeks of 1st dose of Vaccination,” said Narinder Batra, President of IOA.

As per reports, 62-members of the Indian contingent, including four para-athletes, have been fully vaccinated. Among the coaches and support staff, 114 have received their first shots, while 37 have been full vaccinated. Meanwhile, the governing body has also requested the five Olympic-bound athletes who recently recovered from Covid-19 to get take their first jab soon.