Twitter reacts to Devon ‘Sehwag’ Conway getting to his 200 with a six on debut

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:39 PM

    How scintillating is Devon Conway? He got to his century with a boundary and from thereon, never looked like getting out, not even to James Anderson or Stuart Broad. When his double century looked too far, he seemed unfazed and hooked the ball long, not just for a six but for his maiden 200.

    Whadda playerr! Take a bow, Devon conway.

    Pure class from Devon Conway at Lords!

    Brilliantly nailed the show!

    No doubt in it!

    As cool as ice while hitting six to bring up his 200 on his debut!

    It's for sure!

    Record maker!

