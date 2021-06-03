Twitter reacts to Devon ‘Sehwag’ Conway getting to his 200 with a six on debut

Today at 7:39 PM
How scintillating is Devon Conway? He got to his century with a boundary and from thereon, never looked like getting out, not even to James Anderson or Stuart Broad. When his double century looked too far, he seemed unfazed and hooked the ball long, not just for a six but for his maiden 200.
Whadda playerr! Take a bow, Devon conway.
Devon Conway 👏👏#ENGvNZ— Gaafil (@Mein______) June 3, 2021
Pure class from Devon Conway at Lords!
Everyone: Batting in English conditions is difficult.— Cricket Blog and Memes 🏏🏏 (@edgesandsledges) June 3, 2021
Devon Conway after scoring a double century on debut at Lords. * pic.twitter.com/uYaFcCtRxe
Brilliantly nailed the show!
Devon Conway 200 celebration #devonconway #ENGVSNZ pic.twitter.com/kI28JXA8tX— Itz_karanKapoor (@iamkarankapoor1) June 3, 2021
No doubt in it!
Next big player in cricket devon Conway 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#ENGvNZ— Sudhanshu Singh (@iamsudhanshu98) June 3, 2021
As cool as ice while hitting six to bring up his 200 on his debut!
The first batsman to score a Test double-century on debut in England 🤩— Goat (@Cricket_2021) June 3, 2021
Devon Conway, you beauty! #ENGvNZ #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/hipJOpwreF
Fair play to Devon Conway, some way to begin your test career 👏🏼👏🏼— DP (@DP_1990_) June 3, 2021
It's for sure!
This is gonna be tough challenge for India in WorldTestChampionship— Dexter 🔪 (@vaibhav_0976) June 3, 2021
Devon Conway 👑What an innings #ENGvNZ #Wagner #WorldTestChampionship pic.twitter.com/KG5dcuj1RB
Record maker!
Devon Conway's double ton is the 2nd double century by a New Zealander at Lords. First was by MP Donnelly 72 years ago. #NZvsENG— Anmol (@_orderofmerlin_) June 3, 2021
