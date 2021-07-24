India opens account in Tokyo as Mirabai Chanu wins Silver in weightlifting

Having sent its largest ever contingent in Olympic history, India was in need of an explosive start on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. And that’s exactly what unfolded on Saturday as just hours into the first day, Mirabai Chanu gave the country its first medal of Tokyo 2020 by bagging silver in the Women's 49kg weightlifting category. Chanu, who had bagged the silver medal in the 48kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Scotland, lifted 84kg and 87kg successfully in snatch, while she lifted 115 kg in the clean and jerk category.