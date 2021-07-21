Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics

Today at 3:49 PM
Brisbane had already been shortlisted as one of the possible venues for the 2032 Olympics, while it was almost certain that they would win the rights with little competition from other bidders. On Wednesday, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) announced Brisbane as the host of the 2032 Olympics, with the city becoming the third ever from Australia to be awarded the hosting rights.
"The International Olympic Committee has the honour to announce that the Games of the 35th Olympiad are awarded to Brisbane, Australia," said Thomas Bach, the President of IOC.
The announcement was made in presence of delegates from Brisbane, in Tokyo, with fireworks lighting up the sky in Down Under as soon the news broke out. Previously, two editions of the Olympian have been staged in Australia – in 1956 (Melbourne) and Sydney (2000).
“It's a historic day not just for Brisbane and Queensland, but for the entire country. Only global cities can secure the Olympic Games, so this is fitting recognition for Brisbane's standing across our region and the world,” said Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia.
