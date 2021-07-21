2021 Tokyo Olympics | Not ruling out last minute cancellation of the Games, states Toshiro Muto

Today at 11:45 AM
2021 Tokyo Olympics chief Toshiro Muto is not ruling out the possibility of scrapping the sporting spectacle in the 11th hour, amidst the rising cases of Covid-19 around the Games village. As a precaution, the organizing committee has already banned the entry of foreign spectators to the host city.
The Tokyo Olympics was postponed by one whole year after the Covid-19 pandemic shook the entire world last year. However, after much speculation and by-passing several backlashes from the local people, the spectacle is on the course to take place as per the rescheduled dates, starting from July 23. With only three days left for the event to kick-start, the athletes have started accumulation at the Games village.
However, with the number of Covid-19 positive cases in and around the village rising steadily, fresh doubts have surfaced regarding the sporting spectacle. Toshiro Muto, the 2021 Tokyo Olympics chief, is not ruling the possibility of scrapping the sporting spectacle in the 11th hour, with the opening ceremony scheduled for Friday.
"We can't predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases. So we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases. We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises,” said Toshiro Muto, as reported by Reuters.
As a measure of precaution, the organising committee has already banned the entry of foreign spectators, while most of the events will be staged behind closed doors. A total of 71 members accredited for the Games have been tested positive for Covid-19, which includes athletes, officials, and journalists.
