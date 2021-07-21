2021 Tokyo Olympics | Expectations don't work for me, admits Aditi Ashok

Aditi Ashok, India’s lone women’s golfer to feature at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, admitted that expectations don’t work out for her. Having already appeared at the Rio edition, five years back, the golfer is expected to better her outing, especially with her improving as a player in the recent past.

Aditi Ashok, who is set to feature in her second Olympic Games, has enjoyed great form in the build-up to the spectacle. It was only last week that she registered a best-ever finish on the LPGA event in Midland, USA, where she finished tied-third with partner Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand, having led on the first two days with an impressive 19-under total.

However, golf is a sport which India is not renowned for, with none of the entrants coming close to finishing in the top-10 at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Going into the Tokyo Games, Aditi Ashok is not burdening herself with any expectations; rather, she is trying to stay focused on one-week at a time.

“I am going with no expectations, kind of similar to this week where we just had fun as a team and took it one day at a time. Expectations don’t always work for me so I’m trying to stay focused on one week at a time,” said Aditi Ashok, to TOI.

Even though the Men’s event will see a depleted attendance owing to withdrawals, the Women’s section will comprise a relatively tougher draw, with all of the world’s top-15 ranked players in contention for a medal. But Aditi is not convinced to lose sleep over the set of players she’s going to compete with, rather keeping the correct mindset would be her main aim.

“Irrespective of the course or weather or field, I think the mindset I’m in is what matters and brings out a good performance. So, I will focus on having that good mindset,” added Aditi.

“We don’t get to play for the flag very often as golfers and rarely at an event as big as the Olympics, so I’m excited to be representing the county in Tokyo.”