2021 Tokyo Olympics | Don't put any pressure on the athletes, insists Narinder Batra

IOA President Narinder Batra insisted not to put too much pressure on the athletes as he’s sure they will come back after a successful outing. The official will be present with the athletes for the entirety of the Olympics and will ensure that the stay of the athletes over there is comfortable.
"On medals I'll say what the Prime Minister said, don't put any pressure. Just give your 100 percent and I am sure the athletes will come back with glory," said Narinder Batra, as reported by India Today.
The official will be staying in Tokyo for the entire span of the mega-event and ensure that stay of the Indian contingent is comfortable. The athletes returned with two medals from the last edition, in Rio, with PV Sindhu claiming a silver medal and Sakshi winning a bronze. The 2021 Tokyo Olympics begins on July 23 and will conclude on August 8.
