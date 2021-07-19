2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian rowers, paddlers and shooters kick-start their training in Tokyo

The Indian shooting contingent for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics had their first training session after landing in Japan, for the mega-event that is supposed to kick-off later this week. Meanwhile, the Indian rowing team, under the supervision of national coach Ismail Baig, also resumed their training.

A total of 88 Olympic-bound athletes, after returning negative results for Covid-19, left for the Japanese capital on Saturday from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, on Saturday. They have all reached the Games village safely and some have even started training ahead of their respective events. As per the pictures posted by the NRAI (National Rifle Association of India), the Indian shooting contingent have resumed training on Monday. Reports suggest that the rifle team has booked a bus early in the morning to go for training. A total of 15 Indian shooters have qualified for the Tokyo showdown across 10 events. "The rifle team has booked a bus for 6.55 am in the morning to go for practice. It's time to go check out the range," said veteran rifle shooter Sanjeev Rajput. Meanwhile, the Indian rowing team, under the supervision of national coach Ismail Baig, have also started their rehearsal inside the Tokyo waters. Sailor Vishnu Saravanan, also trained on Sunday with some of the top athletes in his trade. Ace shuttler PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth were also seen hitting the court, while paddlers Sharath Kamal and Gnansekaran Sathiyan were also seen sparring together, in the build-up to their respective events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. First practice session underway here in Tokyo! 🏓 🇯🇵 🇮🇳#Tokyo2020 #StrongerTogether @Tokyo2020 @IndiaSports @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/g5ZjhnVydO — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) July 19, 2021