2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian archers Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari have first training session in Tokyo

Today at 12:41 PM
Top Indian archers Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari have started training in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics, approximately a day after they landed in Japan. A big chunk of the Indian contingent for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics took the flight to Tokyo on July 17 and safely checked into the Games village.
It has been a long and protracted wait for the athletes, with the Olympics postponed by a whole one year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the time has finally arrived. A chunk of the Indian contingent for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics that included 88 athletes took-off for the host city from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in Delhi on July 17.
Each of the qualified athletes underwent Covid-19 tests and the results returned negative. Following which they safely reached Tokyo and checked into the Games village. Indian top archers Atanu Das and Deepika - both potential medal candidates - have started their training in the host city ahead of the Olympics. Both of them had a great build-up to the Games, having won a gold medal in their respective individual categories at the Archery World Cup, in June.
Archery is one of the few disciplines where Indians have shown promise but failed to bag a medal. However, things are expected to change in the upcoming edition, with Indian fielding a strong contingent that also includes veteran Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav. The Archery events at the Olympics will kick-start on July 23, with India set to feature in the Men’s Individual, Women’s Individual, Men’s Team, and Mixed Team events.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.