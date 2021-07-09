2021 Tokyo Olympics | Meet your Olympian - Sushila Devi Likmabam (Judo)

It was only in 2004-05 that she moved into the SAI (Sports Authority of India) centre at Khuman Lampak for advanced training. Incidentally, it was the same place where Sushila was accompanied by his uncle in 2002 to kick-start her judo career. The immense support and faith showed by her family members all summed up to shape Sushila's career, which would pay back dividends later on. However, it was in 2010, when she shifted her training base to NIS, Patiala that really did the trick. Under the strict guidance of coaches Jeevan Sharma, Deben Singh, and Sabitri Devi, the judoka was becoming a force to reckon with.