Ranatunga will learn his lesson when India hammers Sri Lanka, states Danish Kaneria

Taking a jibe at Arjun Ranatunga, Danish Kaneria has said that the former Lankan skipper will understand the quality of the Indian side when they hammer the Lankans. Kaneria also said that Sri Lanka should be delighted with the number of sponsorships they will receive from the India tour.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has slammed Arjuna Ranatunga for his unpleasant remark which insinuated that team India insulted hosts Sri Lanka by sending a second string side.

Ranatunga had criticised Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for agreeing to play a second-string Indian team and said that it was an insult to Sri Lanka. However, Ranatunga received backlash for his remarks as SLC hit back publicly, claiming how India did not send a weakened team, with 14 of the 20 players in the Indian squad having played international cricket.

Kaneria is the latest to voice his opinion on Ranatunga’s comments as the former leg-spinner has slammed the former Sri Lankan skipper. Kaneria termed Ranatunga's remarks 'unnecessary', and asserted that the former Lankan skipper will learn his lesson when the visiting Indian side hammer the hosts.

"Don't think such a statement was needed. These things only create friction between boards. I think Ranatunga must have learnt his lesson or when India would hammer Sri Lanka comprehensively, then he'll understand,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

"First of all, Mr. Ranatunga. You have made this statement to remain in limelight. Because only India is a team right now who have a pool of 50-60 players, strong enough to field two different sides. And even in this team, players such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya keep representing India consistently," he added.

Sri Lanka suffered 3-0 and 2-0 defeats against England in T20Is and ODIs respectively, but, in addition to on-field humiliation, there have been tussles off the field. SLC are currently in the midst of a face-off against the players, who have refused to sign contracts that were offered to them. Kaneria said that SLC must be grateful to the BCCI for sending a team to tour the country during crisis times, and insisted that the series will also benefit the hosts financially.

"Sri Lanka cricket is on a decline. It's almost as of they've forgotten how to play cricket. You should be happy that India is sending its team to lift you out of financial crisis. The board will get sponsors, funds and what not," Kaneria said.