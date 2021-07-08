2021 Tokyo Olympics | Meet your Olympian - Fouaad Mirza (Equestrian)

With hard work, determination, and the effect of his genetics, Mirza was slowly shaping himself up for competitive action. A breakthrough was all he needed. It did arrive when he qualified for the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. Mirza featured in the Individual and Team events and finished at the 10th and 5th spot respectively. But, that was not enough to create a ripple effect. Fouaad Mirza had to wait for another four years to make any sort of impact and add weightage to his resume. In 2018, he claimed the first international medal by winning gold in CIC2, held in the Netherlands.