ISL 2020-21 | Northeast United FC have improved a lot under Khalid Jamil, admits Sergio Lobera

"They have improved a lot with the new coach (Khalid Jamil) in the last two games. They are playing very good attacking football and very comfortable keeping possession of the ball. For us it's going to be a different game from the first leg but we have obviously improved from the first match of the season. It's going to be a very good game and it's not easy now to play against NorthEast," said Sergio Lobera, during the pre-match press conference.