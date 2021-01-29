ISL 2020-21 | Northeast United FC have improved a lot under Khalid Jamil, admits Sergio Lobera

Today at 4:35 PM
Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera feels that Northeast United FC have improved a lot under their new head coach Khalid Jamil in the past couple of games. The only match the Islanders lost this season was against Northeast United, in the second match-day of the 2020-21 ISL.
Mumbai City FC are leading the race for the championship, with them placed at the pole position in the league table, having collected 30 points from 13 matches. They are set to face a spirited Northeast United FC side this Saturday evening at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin. The Highlanders have recently parted their ways with former head coach Gerard Nus and appointed Khalid Jamil as the replacement – with the incoming manager winning both the matches in charge so far. As per Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera, Northeast United FC have improved a lot under their new head coach.
"They have improved a lot with the new coach (Khalid Jamil) in the last two games. They are playing very good attacking football and very comfortable keeping possession of the ball. For us it's going to be a different game from the first leg but we have obviously improved from the first match of the season. It's going to be a very good game and it's not easy now to play against NorthEast," said Sergio Lobera, during the pre-match press conference.
Incidentally, the only match Mumbai City FC lost this season was against Northeast United FC – in the second match-day of the 2020-21 Indian Super League. But, the Spaniard is not too worried about that result, and rather wants to amend the mistakes committed during their previous games against Chennaiyin FC, earlier this week.
"We always try to improve on our mistakes. The last game is not a special situation. Obviously, it's difficult for us to lose two points because of a mistake in one action but we need to know that situation is possible when we are playing. Nothing is different in the other games. We are training to improve day by day," added Lobera.
