Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight - Shakib Al Hasan vs Ben Stokes

THAT IS IT. SHAKIB HAS DONE IT. HE’S GOT THE BETTER OF STOKES. Wickets in ODI cricket are valuable, but the true excellence of a bowler, particularly in modern-day cricket, can be judged by how consistent he is, how tight he bowls and how much he strangles batsmen. With his incredible ER of 4.91 Shakib proves he’s elite, but Stokes, unfortunately, with his ER of 6.09, is at least a dozen levels below his counterpart. Still feeling the effect of R9, Stokes is gingerly, and Shakib smells blood and finishes the job off with a booming uppercut. Job done.