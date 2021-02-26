2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian gymnasts unlikely to book berths for Tokyo Games

Today at 6:02 PM
India gymnasts’ chances of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are over with the cancellation of a series of World Cups, which were part of the Olympic qualification programme. It also means that 2016 Olympian Dipa Karmakar is likely to miss out on the upcoming edition of the mega-event.
The Indian boxing contingent is already facing the consequences owing to the cancellation of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers – a tournament where they expected to book four quotas for the Tokyo Games, adding to the nine berths already booked. As per the latest reports, the Indian gymnasts are set to face a similar situation with a series of World Cup campaigns called-off, which were part of the qualification programme.
Two World Cups have already been cancelled, while a third has been postponed by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) owing to the Covid-19 threat. One of the tournaments were supposed to be staged this month while the other one in the next month. As for the Indian gymnasts, their hopes are almost over, including 2016 Olympian Dipa Karmakar.
"We are prepared but there has been a major shakeup in the Olympic qualification system. There are no international competitions to achieve the qualification points. I don't know what will be the procedure now," said Bisheswar Nandi, Dipa Karmakar’s coach, to IANS.
Dipa suffered a knee injury in March 2019 and since her rehabilitation, she has not taken part in any international meets, due to which she doesn’t have enough points to make a cut for the Tokyo Games.
"To earn an Olympics berth an athlete should have 90 points, but Dipa has less than half of that. We are now waiting for the world body to officially say something," added the Dronacharya awardee.
