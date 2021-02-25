Twitter reacts to third umpire ruling Root ‘not out’ despite latter confessing to Stokes that he ‘did not hit it’

Today at 5:54 PM
Third umpiring calls have been the talk of the ongoing India and England Test, and in the evening of Day 2, the TV Umpire, yet again, was in the limelight. Shamshuddin overturned a Joe Root LBW decision citing ‘inside-edge, despite the batsman himself confessing that he missed the ball.
The THIRD UMPIRE, says NOT OUT!
February 25, 2021
There was no inside edge!
That mid-off angle most def pointed out that it hit the pad first. Root himself wasn't sure until the 11th second whether to take the review. Generally, if there's an inside edge batsman go for the DRS straight away. #INDvsENG_2021 pic.twitter.com/dsQvfvakzr— Samanway Banerjee (@qriosam) February 25, 2021
PAD-BAT-PAD!!
I believe that was.. Pad-Bat-Pad 🤔— Yogesh (@ysoni96) February 25, 2021
It skid through that Pads and then touch Bat. Decision overturned! Come on 🙄 #INDvENG #INDvsENG_2021 #Root
LOL!
Third Umpire be like #INDvsENG #INDvsENG_2021 pic.twitter.com/dAO7S8kXMa— Jai Thakur (@jaithakurpix) February 25, 2021
You read his lips!
The lip reading of the words ‘I didn’t hit it’ and the delay in reviewing probably give it away but there is no way the third umpire could give that! #INDvsENG_2021— President-elect Leon Catt (@psychicleon) February 25, 2021
Clearly, it was pad first!
Clearly it was a pad first 🤔 even with the 42 inches TV I can see that ,y not third umpire ?? 🙄#INDvENG #INDvsENG #INDvsENG_2021— NR 3 🤙 (@nideshram) February 25, 2021
The decision was wrong or was it?
that was pad first #INDvsENG_2021— Mr. Nobody (@hamadmuzaffar69) February 25, 2021
