 user tracker image
sport iconSports

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to third umpire ruling Root ‘not out’ despite latter confessing to Stokes that he ‘did not hit it’

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Root clearly said "there was not bat"

    ECB

    Twitter reacts to third umpire ruling Root ‘not out’ despite latter confessing to Stokes that he ‘did not hit it’

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:54 PM

    Third umpiring calls have been the talk of the ongoing India and England Test, and in the evening of Day 2, the TV Umpire, yet again, was in the limelight. Shamshuddin overturned a Joe Root LBW decision citing ‘inside-edge, despite the batsman himself confessing that he missed the ball.

    The THIRD UMPIRE, says NOT OUT!

    There was no inside edge!

    PAD-BAT-PAD!!

    LOL!

    You read his lips!

    Clearly, it was pad first!

    The decision was wrong or was it?

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down