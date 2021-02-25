Tokyo Olympics 2020-21 | Decision on foreign fans to be taken in April-May, asserts Thomas Bach

Today at 4:08 PM
IOC (International Olympic Committee) President Thomas Bach has stated that a decision on whether fans from foreign countries will be allowed for the Tokyo Games will be taken could be made by April or early May. The mega-event is scheduled to begin on July 23, later this year.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed by a year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the event set to kick-start on July 23, later this year as per the revised schedule. With the pandemic situation still very much prevalent in all corners of the globe, there were questions raised whether fans from foreign countries would be allowed to visit the Japanese capital during the meet.
As per the President of the IOC (International Olympic Committee), a decision regarding the same would be taken by April or early May. It mainly depends on immigration rules, while ticketing programme and logistics have to be taken into consideration as well.
"The ticketing programme has to be organised, the logistics have to be taken into consideration. It's about immigration rules and so on, so I would say, maybe April, early May, we would have to take this decision,” said Thomas Bach.
IOC sports director Christophe Dubi meanwhile stated that there will be two separate decisions taken – regarding the attendance of foreign and Japanese spectators.
"We have to take the decision as late as possible but as early as needed," he said. "There are a number of constraints; towards the end of April will be the right time. For local spectators, it is another logic. You might see the decision made into two steps: one for outside [foreign spectators], one for the rest of Japan,” stated Dubi.
