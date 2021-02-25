IOC shortlists Brisbane for hosting 2032 Olympic Games
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has shortlisted Brisbane to host the 2032 Olympic Games, in their Executive Board Meeting, even though nothing has been finalised yet. India was among the many countries to have shown interest in hosting the 2032 edition of the multi-sports event.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have already been postponed owing to the pandemic situation, with the event set to kick-start on July 23, later this year. While there is still speculation regarding the spectacle, with a call to yet to be taken for allowing foreign spectators, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has already shortlisted the host for the 2032 edition.
As per the latest reports, the IOC Future Host Commission recommended that the executive committee initiate a ‘targeted dialogue’ keeping Brisbane and Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) for organizing the spectacle. India was among the many countries that showed interest in hosting the multi-sport event, 11 years down the line.
"The IOC Future Host Commission recommended that executive committee initiate a targeted dialogue with Brisbane and the Australian Olympic Committee for the organization of the 2032 Olympic Games," said Thomas Bach (IOC President), after the IOC Executive Board meeting, in Xinhua, on Wednesday.
"The executive committee unanimously accepted this recommendation. The Brisbane 2032 project is fully aligned with Olympic Agenda 2020 and the new recommendations of Olympic Agenda 2020+5. It proposes a sustainable Games in line with the region's long-term strategy and using primarily existing and temporary venues,” added the official.
The last time Australia hosted the Olympics was back in 2000, in Sydney. With Tokyo staging the event this time, Paris is set to do the honours in 2024, while Los Angeles has been awarded the 2028 edition.
