2021 Tokyo Olympics | Expecting an outstanding performance and Tokyo-berth, reveals Annu Rani

Today at 4:15 PM
Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani is determined to get past the Olympic qualification mark in the second leg of the one-day Indian Gran Prix and book a ticket to Tokyo. She has a personal best of 62.43m during the 2019 Doha Championships, which is about 1.57m shy of the desired mark for the Games.
Athletics has not been India’s golden in multi-sports events, but the current crop is leaving no stones unturned to set a new trend. Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani, aiming for a berth at the Tokyo Olympics, recorded a personal best of 62.43m during the 2019 Doha World Championships, which was still shy of the Olympic qualification mark of 64m. But, she is determined to achieve the same in the upcoming second leg of the one-day Indian Grand Prix.
“The training has been good. All I’m expecting is an outstanding performance. Last time, I missed booking an Olympic berth, but now I am determined to qualify,” said Annu, to IANS.
As far as the qualifications for the javelin throw is concerned, there are four athletes in the contention including Annu Rani. Haryana’s Sharmila Kumari - also aiming for a similar prize, might not pose a huge threat to Annu, as the former is yet to cross the 60m mark.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.