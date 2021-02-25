2021 Tokyo Olympics | Expecting an outstanding performance and Tokyo-berth, reveals Annu Rani

Athletics has not been India’s golden in multi-sports events, but the current crop is leaving no stones unturned to set a new trend. Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani, aiming for a berth at the Tokyo Olympics, recorded a personal best of 62.43m during the 2019 Doha World Championships, which was still shy of the Olympic qualification mark of 64m. But, she is determined to achieve the same in the upcoming second leg of the one-day Indian Grand Prix.