TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour to kick-start with Gujarat Open

The Tata Steel Professional Golf Tour of India will see a change, with the season starting with a new event - the Gujarat Tourism - Gujarat Open Golf Championship 2021. Indian legend SSP Chawrasia will take part in the meet along with the highest-ranked Indian currently - Udayan Mane.

The TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) begins 2021 with the launch of a new event, the Gujarat Tourism - Gujarat Open Golf Championship 2021. The tournament is scheduled to be played at the magnificent Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad from February 16th – 19th, 2021. The tournament reaffirms Gujarat’s status as an emerging golfing hub as it is home to some of the finest golf courses in the country including the Kalhaar Blues & Greens, Kensville Golf & Country Club, Gulmohar Greens Golf & Country Club, The Gaekwad Baroda Golf Club, Aalloa Hills Resort, The Belvedere Golf & Country Club and Glade One Golf Club. There is immense potential for golf tourism in Gujarat thanks to the wide variety and high quality of golf courses on offer for the business and leisure traveler. Golf tourism has in recent years emerged as a special segment of tourism worldwide and the Gujarat Open Golf Championship 2021 Presented by Gujarat Tourism provides the state of Gujarat a great opportunity to tap into this potential.

The tournament, the eighth event of the 2020-21 PGTI season, carries a prize purse of Rs. 30 lakh. Gujarat Tourism has come on board as the Presenting Partner for the event.

The tournament is set to feature some of the top Indian professionals such as international winners SSP Chawrasia, Rahil Gangjee, Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Chikkarangappa, Viraj Madappa and Khalin Joshi along with the highest-ranked Indian in the world Udayan Mane and PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lanka’s Mithun Perera and Bangladesh’s Md Zamal Hossian Mollah. The local challenge will be led by Gujarat-based professionals Varun Parikh, Anshul Patel, Jay Pandya, Shravan Desai and Arshpreet Thind.

Mr. Jenu Devan, IAS, MD & Commissioner of Tourism, said, “The state of Gujarat is home to some of the best golf courses in the country and therefore has huge potential for golf tourism. The staging of the inaugural Gujarat Open Golf Championship Presented by Gujarat Tourism in partnership with PGTI is a major step towards promoting golf tourism in Gujarat and showcasing the state as a leading golfing destination in India. We look forward to a highly successful event and an enduring and mutually beneficial partnership with PGTI.”

Mr. Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “We’re excited about beginning the year with a new event, the Gujarat Open Golf Championship 2021 Presented by Gujarat Tourism. We thank Gujarat Tourism for partnering with PGTI in launching this event. The tournament will help promote Gujarat as an ideal golfing destination. We’re also delighted to be back at the magnificent Kalhaar Blues & Greens after three years and thank them for their support to this event. We wish the players all the best and look forward to an action-packed year.”

SSP Chawrasia, Indian golf legend and one of the biggest names playing the tournament, said, “I would like to thank Gujarat Tourism for supporting PGTI in launching a new event despite the challenging times. It’s a big boost for Indian golf. I’m really excited about playing my first event of the year at Kalhaar Blues & Greens which is one of the best golf courses in the country.”

Udayan Mane, the highest-ranked Indian golfer in the world at the moment, said, “It’s a blessing that we have backing as it enables us to play and compete even in these difficult times. Every professional looks forward to playing at Kalhaar Blues & Greens as its such a fantastic venue. It’s an exciting prospect for me as Kalhaar also happens to be one of my home courses. I would like to thank Gujarat Tourism for their support to this event.”