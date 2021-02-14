Priyanka Goswami scripts national record and earns Tokyo berth

Race walking has not been one of the talked about disciplines in Indian sports, but the fact that one of India’s long-standing athlete created a new national record in the 20km event and qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, must be taken note of. UP-based athlete Priyanka Goswami created a new record by clocking 1:28:48 during the 8th open national and 4th international race walking championship in Ranchi on Saturday and will be heading to the mega event in July, later this year.