Friday Fights | The Big ODI Fight – Ravi Shastri vs Ravindra Jadeja

This is just mind-blowing, two of the best left-arm all-rounders that India have produced in limited-overs. Both of them have had an incredible go at each other but in all fairness, it has been a good, neat and close fight. Arguably both of them went for a win but as it stands out, all via statistics - Ravi Shastri has to bow down to Ravindra Jadeja, who has outshone him in the ring. Well deserved and well fought, Jadeja. Every time he is put under pressure, the all-rounder jumps up and wields the sword, or in the worst case, pulls off the sword-celebration that suffices. In retrospect, it was only fitting that Jadeja put out the tracer bullet punches to get exactly what the doctor ordered : a timely win.