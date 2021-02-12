2021 Tokyo Olympic chief Yoshiro Mori to step down from post

Today at 5:38 PM
2021 Tokyo Olympic chief Yoshiro Mori is set to resign from his post, following his sexist comments made last week, which was subject to a lot of criticism. The mega event, which was supposed to be staged last year, will now start on 23rd July and end on 8th August later this year.
With the Tokyo Olympics postponed by a year owing to the pandemic situation, this edition is arguably the most awaited one. With around five months left for the mega event to kick-start, the Tokyo Olympics chief has decided to resign from his post after his sexist comments a week ago was subject to a lot of criticism. As per reports, the official has expressed his ‘deepest apologies’ and stated that his ‘inappropriate statement has caused a lot of chaos.’
“The important thing is that the Olympic Games are held in July. If I am going to be a distraction to organizing the Games by being in my position, I think that is a situation we should avoid,” said Yoshiro Mori, as reported by CNN.
The former Japanese Prime Minister has been under the scanner for the past week when he stated that "board meetings with lots of women take longer" because "women are competitive -- if one member raises their hand to speak, others might think they need to talk too.” This was not received well in the country, with Japan being a country where women face gender discrimination on a regular basis in workplaces and other sectors.
