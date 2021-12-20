PAK vs NZ | New Zealand to tour Pakistan in 2023 for five ODIs and five T20Is

Today at 1:05 PM
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that New Zealand will tour Pakistan for ten white-ball matches in April 2023 to make up for the abandoned tour of Pakistan in September 2021. New Zealand will also tour Pakistan in December 2022 for a two-match Test series and three ODI matches.
Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced that New Zealand will tour the nation for five ODIs and as many T20Is in April 2022 to make up for the abandoned trip in September 2021. The New Zealand tour of Pakistan in September was aborted citing security concerns just before the first ODI in Rawalpindi. and it opened doors for fuming debates among fans and experts. Later, England also followed New Zealand decision and abandoned their short tour ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021.
PCB chairman Ramiz Raja criticised the decision and expressed his disappointment back then. However, in a recent development, New Zealand have agreed to tour the country in 2023 for ten white-ball fixtures. PCB announced the decision on Monday. However, The dates and venues for the white-ball series are not yet confirmed.
PCB also informed that New Zealand will tour the country in December 2022 for two Tests and three ODIs. Ramiz Raja said that he is pleased with the outcome.
“I am pleased with the outcomes of our discussions and negotiations, and thank Martin Snedden and his board for their understanding and support,” Raja said.
New Zealand Cricket chief executive, David White stated that the heads of both cricket boards had a very fruitful and constructive discussion.
'had very fruitful and constructive discussions while in Dubai, further strengthening the bond between the two organizations,” he said
Pakistan are now scheduled to host Australia, West Indies, England and New Zealand between March 2022 and April 2023 for eight Test matches, 14 ODIs and three T20Is.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.