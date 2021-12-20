PAK vs NZ | New Zealand to tour Pakistan in 2023 for five ODIs and five T20Is

Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced that New Zealand will tour the nation for five ODIs and as many T20Is in April 2022 to make up for the abandoned trip in September 2021. The New Zealand tour of Pakistan in September was aborted citing security concerns just before the first ODI in Rawalpindi. and it opened doors for fuming debates among fans and experts. Later, England also followed New Zealand decision and abandoned their short tour ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021.