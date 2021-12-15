Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship | Punam Yadav clinches silver in women's 76kg event

Both the events are being concurrently held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and the winners in the Commonwealth Championship will also get a direct entry to the CWG 2022.

Another lifter, R Arockiya Alish won the bronze medal with a total lift of 214kg (91+123). She ended ninth in the world category though. Canada’s Maya Laylor clinched the Commonwealth gold with a total lift of 229kg (99+130). Earlier, seven-time national champion Vikas Thakur won the bronze medal in the men’s 96kg at the Commonwealth Championship. He lifted a combined weight of 339kg (150+189).

On the other hand, Jagdish Vishwakarma, participating in the same category, did not manage to win any medal. Despite the medal, Thakur finished outside top-20 in the World Championship. Canada’s Boady Santavy won the Commonwealth gold.

India has so far won a total of 12 medals at the Commonwealth Championship, including three golds. As far as the World Championship is concerned, India has won only one gold. On Thursday, India's Anuradha Pavunraj will be in action in the women's 87kg category.