Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship | Harjinder Kaur takes silver, Lalchhanhimi settles for bronze in women's 71kg category

Indian weightlifters continue to put up a strong show at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2021, as Harjinder Kaur and Lalchhanhimi won the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the women’s 71kg event on Monday. Kaur lifted a combined weight of 211kg, while Lalchhanhimi lifted 209kg.
Kaur, who is the 2020 Khelo India Games champion, managed to lift 90kg in snatch, and 121kg in clean and jerk. On the other hand, Lalchhanhimi lifted 90kg in snatch and 119kg clean and jerk. Nigeria’s Joy Ogbonne Eze lifted 230kg, to take home the gold, and also secured a berth in the 2022 CWG.
As far as the World Weightlifting Championship is concerned, Harjinder and Lalchhanhimi stood 12th and 13th, respectively. USA’s Meredith Alwine pocketed her first world championship medal for a total effort of 235kg (135+100). Sarah Davies of Great Britain won the silver medal with a combined effort of 234kg (102+132). Patricia Strenius of Sweden lifted a combined weight of 231kg (104+127) to win the bronze.
There are still a few Indians left in the fray. In men’s 96kg, seven-time national champion, Vikas Thakur and Jagdish Vishwakarma will be in action on Tuesday. This will be followed by women’s 76kg which will feature Punam Yadav and R. Arockiya Alish.
