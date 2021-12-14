Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship | Harjinder Kaur takes silver, Lalchhanhimi settles for bronze in women's 71kg category

Kaur, who is the 2020 Khelo India Games champion, managed to lift 90kg in snatch, and 121kg in clean and jerk. On the other hand, Lalchhanhimi lifted 90kg in snatch and 119kg clean and jerk. Nigeria’s Joy Ogbonne Eze lifted 230kg, to take home the gold, and also secured a berth in the 2022 CWG.