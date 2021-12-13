Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship | Ajay Singh wins gold, earns direct qualification to CWG 2022

Today at 3:12 PM
Indian weightlifters are putting up a solid show at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, as Ajay Singh managed to clinch gold in the men's 81kg category. With this, the 24-year-old has earned a direct entry to the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships are being held together with the World Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent. Singh, after winning the gold has become the third Indian to qualify for the CWG. Earlier, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli had qualified too.
Meanwhile, Bulgaria’s Karlos Nasar went on to win the world title after lifting a combined weight of 374kg (166+208). In second place stood Iran's Mir Mostafa Javadi, with a combined weight of 368kg. Moldova’s Marin took home the bronze with 363kg (168+195).
As far as the women's section is concerned, in the 64kg category, Komal Khan finished fourth among the Commonwealth weightlifters. She overall finished on 18th spot. Egypt’s Neama Said went on to win the gold in snatch and silver in clean and jerk. On Monday, Indians will be in the fray in the men's 96kg and women's 71kg categories.
Seven-time national champion Vikas Thakur, Jagdish Vishwakarma, Harjinder Kaur and Lalchhanhimi will be seen in action.
