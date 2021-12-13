Asian Rowing Championship 2021 | Arvind Singh wins gold in men's lightweight sculls

Indian rowers put up a great show at the Asian Rowing Championship 2021 in Thailand, as Arvind Singh managed to win a gold medal in the men's lightweight sculls. Arvind finished the race at 7.55.942s ahead of Uzbekistan Sobirjon Safaroliyev, who clocked at 7.58.397s. China’s Weichun Chen won bronze.

This is Arvind's second straight medal at the continental championship, having won silver in the men's lightweight double sculls in the previous edition. Apart from that, Indians won three more silver medals on the final day, taking their overall tally to six medals -- two gold and four silver.

The returns were slightly better this time around for the Indian team as compared to the previous edition where they win one gold, two silver, and two bronze.

Ashish Phugat and Sukhjinder Singh went on to win silver in the men’s lightweight double sculls with a time of 7:12.568s. They lost to the Chinese pair of Qing Li and Weichun Chen. Thailand's Siwakorn Wongpin and Nawamin Deenoi won the bronze.

In the quadruple sculls, the team of Bittu Singh, Jakar Khan, Manjeet Kumar and Sukhmeet Singh took home the silver with a time of 6.33.083s. Uzbekistan managed to win the gold in the category.

In the men’s coxless fours, Jasveer Singh, Punit Kumar, Gurmeet Singh and Charanjeet Singh won the silver with a time of 6:51.661s.

Unfortunately, Indian women returned without any medals from the championship. As many as 16 rowers had taken part in the competition.