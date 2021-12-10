World Weightlifting Championship 2021 | Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam claims gold in women's 55kg clean and jerk

Today at 12:07 PM
Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam made the country proud as she won the gold medal in the clean and jerk category at the World Weightlifting Championship 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Thursday. Participating in the 55kg category, Bindyarani lifted 114kg to win the gold.
In the snatch category, Bindyarani managed to lift a weight of 84kg, which took her total to 198kg, which secured her a fourth position on the overall leaderboard. She also struck silver at the Commonwealth Championship 2021, which is being held concurrently with the Worlds.
Nigeria's Adijat Olarinoye took home the gold with an overall effort of 203kg.
At the Worlds, Tunisia’s Ghofrane Belkhir took the gold in the snatch with a 92kg lift. Adijat Olarinoye won overall silver while Slovakia’s Svitlana Samuliak claimed bronze.
India's Guru Raja also won a silver in the men's 61kg at the Commonwealth Championship, with a combined effort of 265kg. South Korea’s Shin Rok won the overall World Championship, as he lifted a total weight of 288kg.
On Friday, the men's 67kg and 73kg events will be held, and India's biggest medal hope, Jeremy Lalrinngua will be in action as well, who is the reigning Youth Olympics gold medalist.
