Asian Rowing Championship 2021 | Olympian Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi top preliminary round in men's double sculls

Indian Olympian Arjun Lal Jat and his partner Ravi topped the qualification round of the men's double sculls event at the Asian Rowing Championship 2021, in Thailand on Thursday. The duo managed to finish with a timing of 7.30.312 to make it to the finals of the continental event.
In second place were Uzbekistan’s Davrjon Davronov and Abdullo Mukhammadiev, with the timing of 7.35.717, closely followed by China's Qing Li and Lutong Zhang, crossing the finish line in 7.35.990s.
Playing with Arvind Singh in the last edition of the championship in 2019, the team had managed to win a silver in the men's lightweight doubles sculls. They had also finished a strong 11th, at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 -- which was also the best performance by Indian rowers at the Games.
Arjun and Arvind, however, could not make the weight cut for the men's lightweight doubles sculls in Thailand. Now. Arjun would be competing in the lightweight single sculls on December 10.
On the other hand, India's Parminder Singh, the indoor Asian champion, ended up last in the prelims of the singles sculls. He stood fifth with a timing of 9.14.797s. Uzbekistan's Kholmurzaev Shakhboz topped the qualification round.
On Friday, as many as five Indians will be in the fray.
