Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship | India's Jhili Dalabehera wins silver in women's 49kg event

Indian weightlifter Jhili Dalabehera managed to win a silver medal at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Wednesday. The Asian weightlifting champion in 45kg was competing in the women's 49kg, after Tokyo medalist, Mirabai Chanu opted out of the championship.
The 22-year-old had the best lift of 73kg in snatch, while 94kg was her best in the clean and jerk. An overall effort of 167kg helped her secure the medal, which is also her personal best. Nigeria's Peter Stella Kingsley won the gold with a combined effort of 168kg (72+96).
The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship also serves as a qualifying event for the Commonwealth Gamesin 2022, Birmingham. The event is being concurrently held with the World Weightlifting Championship. The gold medalist from each category will win the ticket for the Commonwealth Games.
Meanwhile, Thaliand's Surodchana Khambao won gold in the 49kg at the World Championship. She had a lift of 86kg in snatch, and 105kg in the clean and jerk for a combined total of 191kg.
Another weightlifter from India, Sanket Sargar didn't have the best of campaigns, as he could not register a clean lift in the clean and jerk of men's 55kg event. In the snatch, he managed to lift 113kg in his final attempt.
