World Weightlifting Championship 2021 | All eyes on Youth Olympics champion Jeremy Lalrinngua in Mirabai Chanu's absence

Former Youth Olympic Champion Jeremy Lalrinngua will spearhead the Indian challenge at the World Weightlifting Championship 2021, to be held from December 7 to 17 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Tokyo Olympics medalist Mirabai Chanu, however, won't be a part of the championship after she opted out.
The Indian weightlifters will simultaneously participate in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2021, which acts as a qualifying event for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, also to be held in Tashkent.
Last month, Chanu had decided to withdraw from the events as she wanted to focus more on her new snatch technique. Meanwhile, Jhilli Dalabehera has been named as her replacement for the World Championship.
The championship will also see Achinta Sheuli, who had won silver at the Junior World Championship earlier this year. Vijay Sharma, the national coach will be in charge of the team in Tashkent.
Squad
Men: Sanket Sargar (55kg), Guru Raja (61kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), Ajay Singh (81kg), Vikas Thakur (96kg), Jagdish Vishwakarma (96kg), Lovepreet Singh (109kg), Gurdeep Singh (+109kg)
Women: Jhili Dalabehera (49kg), S. Bindyarani Devi (55kg), Popy Hazarika (59kg), Komal Khan (64kg), Harjinder Kaur (71kg), Lalchhanhimi (71kg), Punam Yadav (76kg), R. Arockiya Alish (76kg), Anuradha Pavunraj (87kg), Purnima Pandey (+87kg)
Schedule
Men’s 55kg – December 7, 2:30 PM IST onwards
Women’s 49kg – December 8, 1:30 PM IST onwards
Men’s 61kg – December 9, 11:00 AM IST onwards
Women’s 55kg - December 9, 1:30 PM IST onwards
Men’s 67kg - December 9, 11:00 AM IST onwards
Men’s 73kg – December 10, 11:00 AM IST onwards
Women’s 59kg – December 11, 11:00 AM IST onwards
Women’s 64kg – December 12, 11:30 AM IST onwards
Women’s 71kg – December 13, 9:00 AM IST onwards
Men’s 96kg – December 13, 10:00 PM IST onwards
Women’s 76kg - December 14, 11:30 AM IST onwards
Women’s 87kg – December 16, 11:00 AM IST onwards
Women’s +87kg – December 16, 11:00 AM IST onwards
Men’s 109kg - December 16, 1:30 PM IST onwards
Men’s +109kg – December 17, 8:30 AM IST onwards
