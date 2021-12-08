IND vs NZ| Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli coming to acknowledge me was a big thing, says Ajaz Patel

Ajaz Patel has stated that India head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Virat Kohli coming to congratulate him in the dressing room for his 10-wicket haul in the Mumbai Test was a big thing. Ajaz became the third bowler after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in Test cricket to pick 10 wickets in an innings.

India won the two-match Test series at home against New Zealand by 1-0 after a resounding 372-run victory in the second fixture at Wankhede. One of the major highlights of the series was Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul in the Mumbai Test. The New Zealand spinner scripted history by becoming only the third bowler after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to clinch 10 wickets in an innings of Test cricket. Notably, Ajaz bowled the best spell for New Zealand in Test cricket, and surpassed the record of Sir Richard Hadlee.

Ajaz dismissed India fast bowler, Mohammed Siraj to achieve the rare feat in the longer format of the game. The left-arm spinner's bowling figures in the Mumbai Test read 47.5-12-119-10. Ajaz has so far scalped 43 wickets from 11 Test matches at an average of 27.1 for New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Ajaz stated that everything went according to the plan during his spell. He further added that India head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Virat Kohli coming to congratulate him in the dressing room was a very big thing.

“If I am telling the truth, when I had taken nine wickets, then I thought I have a chance of picking all ten. There were four balls left in my over and I realised those were the most important. I was lucky that I was able to get the tenth wicket in that over, Rachin Ravindra took a very good catch and it all went according to plan,” Ajaz told ANI.

"I do not know whether I will get a chance to get as many wickets again but the intention would always be to pick more wickets. Rahul Dravid congratulated me, he came to acknowledge me in the dressing room and this is a very big thing for me. We all know about the history of Dravid, Virat Kohli also congratulated me. He is the leader of India and if he is coming to acknowledge you, it is a big thing. Mohammed Siraj congratulated me and then Ravichandran Ashwin took my interview and presented me the signed India jersey. Sportsmanship is a big part of our game,” he stated.

Reflecting on his performance, Ajaz said that he never thought he will pick so many wickets in Mumbai and it was a very special moment for him.

"I never thought that I would be able to achieve this kind of feat in Mumbai. Just playing at the Wankhede was special for me. I never thought that I will be able to take so many wickets in Mumbai. It is about destiny I feel,"

"It is a very good feeling, picking all ten wickets in a single Test innings is a big feat. Anil Kumble and Jim Laker are big names, both of them have a big number of wickets in their kitty. So being alongside them is a special feat and to do in it Mumbai, which is my birthplace, makes it all the more special,” Ajaz added.

Reflecting on his rare feat at the Wankhede, the New Zealand spinner stated that he is happy to have his name on the Mumbai honours board. Ajaz further added that he is interested in playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL.

"The main thing is my name would always be there on the Mumbai honours board. It can never be erased, when I took four wickets on the first day, I knew if I take one more wicket, my name would be there on the honours board. I got so many messages and calls, as soon as I opened my phone, it got filled with messages,” he explained.

"For me, all ten wickets are equal. The main thing for me was to bowl with good intensity. After bowling 30 odd overs, the body gets tired, and then you need to focus more. I kept on getting wickets and all ten wickets are equally important for me,” Ajaz said.

"I have always supported Mumbai Indians, I have always supported them. If I ever get selected in the IPL, it would be a big honour for me,” he added.