Asian Rowing Championship 2021 | Olympians Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh to lead Indian challenge

The Asian Rowing Championship 2021 is slated to be held in Thailand from December 8 to 12, and as many as 16 rowers from India will be participating in the event. Tokyo Olympians Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh along with others will be competing across six different categories at the event.

The team of Jat and Singh finished a creditable 11th in the men's lightweight double sculls at the Olympics, which is also India's best performance at the event, in rowing. They had won a silver medal in the same event in the 2019 edition of the championship. But unfortunately, the duo won't be able to compete in their pet event at the Thailand event, since they together could not make the weight limit in the men's lightweight double sculls. So now, Singh will participate in the single sculls, while Jat will pair up with Ravi. Other than that, siblings Parminder Singh (men's single sculls) and Avinash Kaur (women's quadruple sculls), would be taking part in the championship. In the last event in South Korea, India had bagged five medals -- one gold, two silver and two bronze. Indian team Men: Parminder Singh (Men's Single Sculls), Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi (Men's Double Sculls), Arvind Singh (Men's Lightweight Single Sculls), Ashish Phugat and Sukhjinder Singh (Men's Lightweight Double Sculls), Jakar Khan, Bittu Singh, Manjeet Kumar, Sukhmeet Singh (Men's Quadruple Sculls) Women: Rukmani Dangi and Reshma Minz (Women's Lightweight Double Sculls), Kushpreet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Avinash Kaur, Mrunmayee Salgaonkar (Women's Quadruple Sculls)