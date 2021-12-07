Laser Radial Women’s World Championships 2021 | Nethra Kumanan finishes 23rd, Vaishnavi Veeravamshama 60th

Today at 2:22 PM
Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan finished 23rd, while compatriot Vaishnavi Veeravamshama ended 60th at the Laser Radial Women’s World Championships 2021 held at the Al Mussanah Bay in Oman, on Monday. Kumanan finished with 190 net points in 11 races, with the best finish of seventh in round 7.
The 24-year-old discarded her two worst finishes -- 50th in round three and 31st in round six, to finish 23rd. Interestingly, this was her tournament since winning the gold at the Gran Canaria Nationals in Spain in November. Earlier, she had become the first Indian woman sailor to represent the country at Tokyo Olympics.
On the other hand, 15-year-old Vaishnavi ended with 481net points, with her best finish coming in round nine, where she stood 30th. She was also the youngest sailor at the World Championship, having made it to the event, after topping the trials in Bombay and Hyderabad.
Belgium’s Emma Plasschaert won her second world title, with 71 net points. Agata Barwinska from Poland also managed to finish at 71 net points, but had four more overall points, so had to settle for silver. Lithuania’s Viktorija Andrulyte finished third with 73 net points.
Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympics champion, Denmark's Anne-Marie Rindom stood fourth with a net total of 77.
