Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a good person who taught me a lot of things, reveals Raphael Varane

Manchester United have endured a turbulent campaign so far as they lie seventh in the league table and trail leaders Chelsea by eleven points. United have only won two out of their last nine games in the Premier League and humiliating defeats against Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford sealed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s fate at the club. The United board moved quickly to sack the Norwegian from his role on November 21st and has hired Ralf Rangnick as interim manager for the remainder of the season.