Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a good person who taught me a lot of things, reveals Raphael Varane
Today at 6:04 PM
Raphael Varane praised former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by admitting that the Norwegian taught him a lot of things about United and always tried to do his best. The Frenchman also praised Solskjaer's decision to give a farewell interview as it was a sign of strength and honesty.
Manchester United have endured a turbulent campaign so far as they lie seventh in the league table and trail leaders Chelsea by eleven points. United have only won two out of their last nine games in the Premier League and humiliating defeats against Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford sealed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s fate at the club. The United board moved quickly to sack the Norwegian from his role on November 21st and has hired Ralf Rangnick as interim manager for the remainder of the season.
Raphael Varane who signed for the Red Devils from Real Madrid in the summer for a reported fee of £34 million has settled into his new surroundings quickly as he has put up a host of impressive displays in England. The Frenchman paid tribute to the departed Norwegian and credited him for being a good man who taught him a lot of things about United.
“I spoke with him before signing here. He’s a very good person and humble with important values and in the short time here he taught me a lot of things, values and a lot of things about the club, the mentality of the club. He represents a lot of things of this club: very respectful, humble. He always tried to do his best,” Varane told The Telegraph.
Varane also lauded Solskjaer’s decision to speak freely in a farewell interview and stressed that it was not a moment of weakness but a show of strength from the Norwegian.
“Sometimes when you speak about something sensitive, it’s like a bit negative because it’s like a weakness. But it’s not true. It’s a strength. Because when he speaks with a player, he’s honest. Maybe that’s why I like this feeling. It was a short time working with him but I learn a lot,” he added.
