Reports| KL Rahul and Rashid Khan might be banned from IPL for a year

As per a report by Insidesport, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have complained to BCCI that the RPSG Group-backed Lucknow franchise has been trying to pursue and poach KL Rahul and Rashid Khan to leave their respective franchises. According to the report, Lucknow has offered more than Rs 20 crores to KL Rahul while Rashid Khan has been offered Rs 16 crores to play for them. If it is found that both these players have been talking to other franchises despite being under contract with their respective franchises they may face a one year ban.