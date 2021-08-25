IND vs ENG | India are very well led, way Virat Kohli goes about his business is infectious, says Dawid Malan

England batsman Dawid Malan has praised Virat Kohli for his infectious energy which encourages his squad members to better their performances. Malan has also stated that India have a stupendous amount of depth in their batting and bowling line-up, giving them an advantage in varying conditions.

After India sealed a 151-run emphatic victory during the second Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground, Dawid Malan was added to the England side for the third Test starting on August 25, in Headingley. The number one ranked T20I batsman was roped in to address England's top-order batting woes and bring the much needed stability to the line-up. Malan is expected to bat at number 3, followed by captain Joe Root.

On Tuesday Malan commented on Kohli's leadership style and explained how the India skipper encourages positivity and growth.

"I think they (India) are very well led; I think Virat (Kohli), the way he goes about his business, he is very infectious and you know he drags a lot of people with him," Malan said in the pre-match press conference.

"They (India) have also got a lot of depth not only in their batting but in their bowling as well, they have got bowlers that can win Test cricket in all conditions."...they just have a lot of depth and they are fantastic competitors," added the 33-year old left hander.

Notably, England were on top by the end of Day 4 in the second Test but Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah partnered for 89 unbeaten runs for the 9th wicket to help India set a 272-run target. With two sessions left in the match, India wrapped up England innings for 120 in just 51.5 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series.

Coming back to Malan, the left-hander has scored a total of 724 runs from the 15 Test matches that he has played, after making his debut against South Africa in 2017. He last played a Test against India at Birmingham, in August 2018, where he was part of the England side that won by 31 runs.

Malan expects the Virat Kohli-led India team to put on a top class show, but the left-hander is confident that he can take them on by playing to his core strengths, despite not having a lot of Test cricket experience.

"It is actually not something that I have done a lot in my career in red-ball cricket, I might have done it 25 or 30 times. I try and play the same way, however, I play," added Malan.

"I try and defend late, I try and leave as far as I can and try and put the bad ball away and I don't think that changes much in the position."

"If they bowl me 30 good balls and I manage to survive those 30 good balls then hopefully in the next 30 you get some bad balls...I just walk and play the same way as I would be batting at four, where I have batted the majority of my career and hopefully what I have is good enough to succeed," explained the 33 year old.