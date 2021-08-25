Harry Kane puts rumours to bed as he confirms that he is set to stay at Spurs
Today at 9:12 PM
The England captain had been tipped to make a big-money transfer to the Etihad Stadium this transfer window citing his desire to win major silverware. Harry Kane put an end to all the transfer speculation by confirming his intentions to stay at Tottenham Hotspur for the 2021-22 season.
Rumours surrounding Kane's future have been swirling in recent months, with Manchester City being touted as the most likely destination for the star striker. The 28-year-old is yet to win a single piece of silverware at Spurs and still has three years remaining on his current deal. Kane has put an end to all the speculation surrounding him and decided to remain with his boyhood club.
Kane has always been Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's first choice to replace Sergio Aguero, which saw a bid of £100 million turned down by Spurs in June. According to reports from Goal.com, the reigning Premier League champions submitted an improved offer but it fell short of Tottenham's valuation of £150 million.
"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS" revealed Kane to his followers on Twitter.
