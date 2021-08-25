2020 Paralympics | Indian paddlers Sonalben Patel and Bhavaniben Patel lose opening tie

On the opening day of the quadrennial event, Indian paddlers Sonalben Manubhai Patel and Bhavaniben Patel crashed out after losing their round one fixtures. Appearing in the women’s Class 3 category, Sonalben was up against China’s Li Qian, who had the better of the Indian with scores of 11-9, 3-11, 17-15, 7-11 4-11.