Zimbabwe to host 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifiers

The ICC, on Thursday, announced that Zimbabwe will host the Women’s World Cup qualifiers, which is scheduled to start from November 21, later this year. The top three teams from the qualifiers will feature in the 8-team ICC global tournament, to be held in New Zealand from March 4, next year. The three qualifiers along with the next top two from the qualifiers will ensure places in the ICC Women's Championship. Australia, India, England, South Africa and New Zealand have already qualified for the World Cup 2022.
Thailand, Netherlands, United States of America, Papua New Guinea, and Zimbabwe - sides that came through their respective regional qualifiers will join Bangladesh, Ireland, West Indies, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in the qualifiers. The ICC is all set to start the qualifiers in Zimbabwe expecting great support from the host nation and other cricket teams in the tournament.
"The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier is an extremely important event in our calendar as it not only provides teams with a chance to qualify for the World Cup but will also determine the final two participants in the next edition of the ICC Women's Championship. I'm sure Harare will be witness to some keenly contested matches. I thank Zimbabwe Cricket for agreeing to host the tournament and wish teams all the best in their preparations for this important event," ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said.
Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani thanked ICC for providing the golden opportunity to host the qualifiers for Women’s WC 2022.
"Firstly, I wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the ICC board for their magnanimous gesture in allowing us the privilege of hosting the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021. On our part, we will leave no stone unturned to ensure this prestigious global event stands out as a unique event that celebrates Zimbabwe in all its magnificent splendour, richness, vibrancy, diversity and glory. I believe being granted the right to host this tournament is a vote of confidence in what we as ZC are doing and what we are hoping to do. You can rest assured we will not disappoint. We will not disappoint the nation of Zimbabwe and we will not disappoint the game of cricket," Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani noted.
