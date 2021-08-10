Taylor, de Grandhomme left out of New Zealand’s T20 World Cup squad

Ross Taylor, New Zealand's most capped T20I cricketer, and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme have been left out of New Zealand’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and the succeeding three-match series in India. Adam Milne, the right-arm quick, has been named as an injury cover.

The squad, announced on Monday, August 9, features 34-year-old leg-spinner Todd Astle to complete the spin-trio alongside Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner. The fast-bowling unit comprises Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Lockie Ferguson to go with the all-round skills of James Neesham. Adam Milne, who was a part of the setup during New Zealand’s run to the semi-final in the previous edition in 2016, has been named as an injury cover.

The Blackcaps will leave for their four-month long subcontinent tour on August 23. They will first play a five-match T20I series in Bangladesh, beginning August 29, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is in Pakistan. After the T20 World Cup, the Kane Williamson led-outfit will tour India for three T20Is and two Tests. No member of the World Cup squad will be a part of the Bangladesh tour, where Tom Latham has been named the captain in an outfit featuring Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell and Henry Nicholls among others.

Four members of the World Cup squad - Todd Astle, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill and Ish Sodhi - will join the side for the Pakistan T20Is. Matt Henry too will be a part of the series, which will be played from September 25 to October 3. The squad for the India Tests will be announced next month.

David White, the NZC chief executive, is confident that the selection committee has put up the best possible line-ups for the long-tour, given the limitations that come with the COVID-19 protocols.

"The need to safeguard the well-being of our players and support staff is now very real, and we've endeavoured to do this by carefully managing their workloads over this winter's massive playing programme,” he said, as reported by Cricbuzz.

"I'm satisfied we've selected strong squads for all our touring commitments this winter. As the Black Caps proved in England earlier this year, we have good depth in the New Zealand game and I'm confident all the squads chosen will acquit themselves well."

White also confirmed that New Zealand players involved in the IPL 2021 will be allowed to join their franchises when the competition resumes on September 19.

"It's a pragmatic approach," he said. "We've always tried to be realistic about the IPL and this particular issue is very much a one-off, caused by a unique set of circumstances."

NZ squad for T20 World Cup and India T20Is: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Adam Milne (16th man - injury cover)

Squad for Bangladesh T20Is and Pakistan ODIs: Tom Latham (c/wk), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry (ODI only), Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears (T20 only), Blair Tickner, Will Young

Squad for Pakistan T20Is: Tom Latham (c/wk), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young