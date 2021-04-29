Reports | AIFF could take U-turn regarding its decision to introduce relegation in ISL

Two sectors of Indian football were at loggerheads when the Indian Super League was announced as the top-flight league in the nation, dismantling the traditional I-League from its erstwhile position. However, the AIFF had formulated a roadmap where the promotion/relegation system would be introduced from the 2024-25 season with the I-League being treated as the second-tier in the hierarchy.

But, as per recent reports, the AIFF might withdraw its proposal, which has already been accredited by the AFC (Asian Football Confederation).

“I think they (the league and club owners) are not happy with the proposal (relegation), so they might be pulling the AIFF to take a decision that there will not be a relegation from the ISL,” said an official, as reported by Sportstar.

If the decision does get reversed, it would virtually make the ISL a closed league, while the I-League would hold no significance in the Indian football calendar. However, the concerned official feels that the amount involved in procuring a team along with the possibility of getting relegated at the end of the season might prompt investors to pull out eventually.