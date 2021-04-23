Twitter reacts to ‘enthusiastic’ Jonty Rhodes gleaming with joy after Chris Gayle’s gear-change in Punjab’s win

Yesterday at 11:37 PM
Before Chris Gayle’s change of gears, Punjab Kings were in a spot of bother despite getting off to the best of starts in the powerplay against Mumbai Indians. However, after Gayle changed gears, Mumbai had no chance, with five boundaries and two sixes, with the big ones keeping Jonty Rhodes happy.
That's massive hit from the BOSS.
April 23, 2021
Universe Boss for areason!
Chris Gayle first SIX is 93 Meters.— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 23, 2021
Unique Universe Boss!
Chris gayle hitting six hits different— Ritvik (@Ritvikthakur07) April 23, 2021
That's a very regular one coming from his bat!
Chris Gayle hits one 93 M six— All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) April 23, 2021
Perfect example of AGE is just a NUMBER
Chris Gayle winning awards at the age of 41 in the IPL at Chepauk. pic.twitter.com/FlB6JMpBCg— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 23, 2021
Whatta player he is! An absolute LEGEND💪🏻
No matter what you can't stop enjoying when Universe Boss @henrygayle is batting💪🏻💥❤️💕#MIvsPBKS #PBKSvsMI #PBKS #IPL2021 #Gayle #ChrisGayle #UniversalBoss— Subesh Joseph (@JosephSubesh) April 23, 2021
Experience matters!
"Chris Gayle was confident from the start. He knew which bowler to target!" - @klrahul11 #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvMI— SIR.IPL (@5AABIPL) April 23, 2021
Exactly!
Rename T20 as Chris Gayle @ICC— Anika (@anika000143) April 23, 2021
'K-ay_L-e' Perfect to call!💥
K-ay-L-e 💪🏻💥💥💥💥#PBKSvsMI #MIvsPBKS #MI #PBKS #KLRahul #ChrisGayle #IPL2021— Subesh Joseph (@JosephSubesh) April 23, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.