 user tracker image
sport iconSports

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to ‘enthusiastic’ Jonty Rhodes gleaming with joy after Chris Gayle’s gear-change in Punjab’s win

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Universe Boss massive six

    ipl_website

    Twitter reacts to ‘enthusiastic’ Jonty Rhodes gleaming with joy after Chris Gayle’s gear-change in Punjab’s win

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:37 PM

    Before Chris Gayle’s change of gears, Punjab Kings were in a spot of bother despite getting off to the best of starts in the powerplay against Mumbai Indians. However, after Gayle changed gears, Mumbai had no chance, with five boundaries and two sixes, with the big ones keeping Jonty Rhodes happy.

    That's massive hit from the BOSS.

    Universe Boss for areason!

    Unique Universe Boss!

    That's a very regular one coming from his bat!

    Perfect example of AGE is just a NUMBER

    Whatta player he is! An absolute LEGEND💪🏻

    Experience matters!

    Exactly!

    'K-ay_L-e' Perfect to call!💥

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down