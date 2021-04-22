Twitter reacts to 'aggressive' Harshal Patel avenging Parag's helicopter hit with angry send-off

Today at 9:16 PM
Oh boy, these young uncapped players have a lot of fire within themselves and today, Harshal Patel and Riyan Parag unleashed it to make an alluring spectacle. After Parag landed the helicopter hit at the Wankhede, a no-nonsense Patel avenged it with a wicket and an angry send-off the very next ball
Whenever Virat Kohli takes the field, there's no dearth of aggression, wild send-offs, animated banters, and exciting contests. Given he's the leader of Bangalore, it rubs off on his side as well. Be it Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and today, even Washington Sundar, players don't mind wearing their heart on their sleeve and taking on the opposition no hold barred.
At the Wankhede, it was an intriguing battle between two talented uncapped players Riyan Parag and Harshal Patel as they took the 22 yards by storm with their chutzpah and skills. One of the bright spots for Bangalore, this year, Harshal Patel, didn't have the most ideal start. An edge flew past AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj spilled an easy boundary and then Parag started taking the mickey out of him. On the second delivery of the 14th over, the talented batter even landed the helicopter shot to add insult to injury. And not only that, the very next delivery, he tried doing an AB de Villiers, attempting a cheeky scoop shot.
However, that didn't go the youngster's way as the ball went off the back of his bat with the third man Yuzvendra Chahal pocketing an easy chance. However, an already riled-up Harshal Patel, finally channelized all his frustrations from the day into an angry send-off, after an adrenaline-pumping battle with the RR batsman. He exhibited that not for nothing he has been ruling the bowling charts for his side and is ready to nail all the challenges thrown at him. Patel-1, Parag-0.
BYE BYE PARAG!
April 22, 2021
WICKET!
After the 🚁 shot! It's a wicket. #RR lose Riyan Parag. #HarshalPatel gets his 10th wicket of the season. #RCBvsRR #IPL2021— Atom Bigg Cricket Podcast (@atombigg_cric) April 22, 2021
HARSHAL PATEL!!
And, the Man is back in Action 🔥🔥#RCBvsRR #RCB #PlayBold #ipl2021 #HarshalPatel— Average huduga (@samayada_abhava) April 22, 2021
PARAG GONE!
Parag gone.... 👍👍— naz_buzz (@ag_naz) April 22, 2021
After all #HarshalPatel took a wicket. 😅#ipl2021 #rcb #RCBvsRR https://t.co/EryOjMOSVN
SMART MOVE!
Virat uses Harshal Patel , like Rohit uses Bumrah ! This guy is doing extremely good , from being sitting in DC's bench mostly last year to RCB's main bowler this year ! The way he tuned himself is an interesting chapter , long way to go Harshal 💯💯#HarshalPatel #RCBvsRR— 𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗔𝗥 𝗠𝗦ᵂᵉᵃʳ ᴬ ᴹᵃˢᵏ 😷 (@SankarMahhaRajh) April 22, 2021
