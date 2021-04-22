Twitter reacts to 'aggressive' Harshal Patel avenging Parag's helicopter hit with angry send-off

At the Wankhede, it was an intriguing battle between two talented uncapped players Riyan Parag and Harshal Patel as they took the 22 yards by storm with their chutzpah and skills. One of the bright spots for Bangalore, this year, Harshal Patel, didn't have the most ideal start. An edge flew past AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj spilled an easy boundary and then Parag started taking the mickey out of him. On the second delivery of the 14th over, the talented batter even landed the helicopter shot to add insult to injury. And not only that, the very next delivery, he tried doing an AB de Villiers, attempting a cheeky scoop shot.