NSF's should be very conscious and careful taking decisions to travel, warns Narinder Batra

Today at 8:55 PM
Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra warned the NSF (National Sports Federations)’s need to be conscious and careful before taking decisions to travel, as the second wave of Covid-19 hits India. India have recorded more than 3 lakh positive Covid-19 cases for two consecutive days.
While the India Open badminton meet has already been postponed owing to the recent surge in Covid-19 situation in the NCR (National Capital Region), the situation is becoming worse for the athletes, especially those who are set to take part in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. So far, the national boxing camp and the national shooting camp have been stalled after members of the same contracted the virus.
For two consecutive days, the daily count of Covid-19 positive cases in India has crossed the 3-lakh mark, which is an alarming sign. In the repercussions of the second wave in India, IOA (Indian Olympic Association) President Narinder Batra has warned the NSF (National Sports Federations)’s to be very conscious and careful before taking decisions to travel.
"Due to ongoing increase in the numbers of COVID-19 cases, there is fear of infection to the athletes and officials in the camps and to those who are planning for travelling abroad,” said Narinder Batra, in a statement addressed to IOA members and NSF’s.
"I advise/request you to be very conscious and careful before taking decision to travel. It becomes the responsibility of each one of us to be very careful while travelling. We must restrict our movements,” added the statement.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.